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Liverpool v Arsenal FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
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Anfield clash line-up: Arsenal star finally returns, and a surprise at Liverpool

Liverpool vs Arsenal
Liverpool
Arsenal
Premier League
England

Who will settle the Anfield battle?

Andoni Iraola, the Liverpool manager, has named his side to face Arsenal at Anfield this Sunday evening in the ninth round of the Premier League.

Alexander Isak leads the attack, backed by Cody Gakpo, Florian Wirtz and Bradley Barcola.

In midfield, Iraola sprang a surprise by starting Trey Nyoni, leaving Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai on the bench.

Liverpool's full line-up was as follows:

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LIV

LIV

Premier League

01 Nov 2026

ARS

ARS

Goalkeeper: Alisson.

Defence: Araujo, Gakpo, Van Dijk, Kerkez.

Midfield: Nyoni, Mac Allister, Wirtz.

Attack: Gakpo, Barcola, Isak.

At the other end, Mikel Arteta is trusting the attacking trio of Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke and Christos Tzolis, with Martin Odegaard operating behind them.

Tzolis returns from the injury he picked up during the last international break to lead Arsenal's left flank.

Arsenal's line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Raya.

Defence: Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori.

Midfield: Rice, Guimaraes, Odegaard.

Attack: Madueke, Tzolis, Havertz.

Arsenal sit second on 21 points. Win at Anfield and they go top on 24.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are fifth on 15.

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