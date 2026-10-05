Andy Carroll, the shocking confession in his autobiography: "I was raped in my own bed by a family friend"

Andy Carroll, the former England national team,Liverpool and Newcastle striker, has broken his silence in his autobiography, "Owning It", revealing that he was the victim of sexual violence in 2021. The incident, reported at the time without identifying him, happened at his home during his second spell at Newcastle





THE ATTACKER - Kevin Adams, 59, was the attacker, a familiar face to the British public from his past as a dance teacher on the "Fame Academy" television programme on the BBC and a friend of his former partner, who was away at the time. In 2023, Chelmsford Crown Court sentenced him to 20 months in prison for abusing the footballer while he was asleep. Now a footballer and co-owner of Dagenham & Redbridge, the 37-year-old decided to include his testimony in the book only at the last moment, encouraged by his partner Lou Teasdale.





THE WORDS - "I was sexually assaulted, there, I’ve said it. It is frightening even just to think about it and until today only a few people knew about it. Lou and I spoke at length about whether or not to tell it in the book. I avoided my publisher for so long that he probably thought I had changed my mind. It is frightening to talk about it, but what happened contributed to making me the person I am today just as much as all the good things. And if the fact that I am talking about it helps even just one person, then it will have been worth it. What happened to me affected every aspect of my life. I thought about it every day and it made it difficult for me to concentrate on anything else, including football. The trauma of what happened to me has not disappeared."







