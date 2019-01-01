Andrianarimanana: Kaizer Chiefs midfielder cleared to join Black Leopards

The box-to-box midfielder is now free to complete his move to Lidoda Duvha after being released by Amakhosi

have announced midfielder Andriamirado ‘Dax’ Andrianarimanana has been cleared to move to Black .

The Madagascar international has left Amakhosi after the club reached its foreign player quota.

The Soweto giants released the following statement on Friday as they trimmed down their squad.

"Kaizer Chiefs have announced midfielder Andriamirado ‘Dax’ Andrianarimanana is cleared to play for Black Leopards," a club statement read.

"The club has reached its foreign player's quota as per the rules and as a result decided to release the Malagasy midfielder.

"The 28-year-old player joined Chiefs in 2018 from Fosa Juniors in Madagascar after a protracted transfer process.

"The release of Dax leaves Chiefs with five registered foreign players, namely: Daniel Akpeyi, James Kotei, Samir Nurković, Leonardo Castro and Lazalous Kambole."

Dax has been on the radar of Leopards since last month, after the Limpopo-based side announced the signing of the midfielder on August 1.

However, Chiefs insisted Dax was still their player after the two clubs failed to reach an agreement.

Leopards chairman David Thidiela explained he did not know who confirmed Dax’s signing on the club's official Instagram account.

The club is now free to complete the signing of the former Fosa Juniors player.