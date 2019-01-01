Andrianarimanana: Black Leopards target still a Kaizer Chiefs player

Lidoda Duvha held talks with Amakhosi regarding the 28-year-old player's services, but the two clubs could not reach an agreement

have explained Madagascar international Andriamirado ‘Dax’ Andrianarimanana's presence at the club.

Chiefs' Premier Soccer League ( ) rivals Black announced the signing of the central midfielder on a season-long loan deal last week.

However, Amakhosi's communication manager Vina Maphosa has revealed the midfield maestro is still with the Naturena-based giants after the two clubs held unsuccessful talks.

“He is training with the team training, he is a Chiefs player,” Maphosa told Isolezwe.

“I won’t talk about what happened at Black Leopards. There were talks between the clubs about him possibly moving to Leopards on loan but the clubs couldn’t come to an agreement.

“We were surprised to learn that Leopards had announced signing Dax on loan."

It was reported Dax had joined Leopards from Chiefs as the Soweto giants made space in their allowed foreign quota.

Chiefs currently have nine foreign players on their books namely Dax, Khama Billiat, Willard Katsande, Daniel Akpeyi, Leonardo Castro, James Kotei, Kearyn Baccus, Lazarous Kambole and Samir Nurkovic.

However, Billiat and Katsande are registered as locals as they have received their permanent residence permits.

PSL rules state each club is allowed a maximum of five foreigners, which means Chiefs will have to offload two players.

Meanwhile, Leopards chairman David Thidiela has insisted he does not know who confirmed Dax’s signing on the club's official Instagram account.

“We will have an internal investigation to find out who announced Dax’s signing, we spoke to Chiefs but we had not agreed on anything," Thidiela told the same publication.

It remains to be seen which two foreign players will be offloaded by Chiefs with the current transfer window set to close on Saturday, August 31.