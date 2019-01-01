Andriamirado Andrianarimanana: Kaizer Chiefs midfielder joins Black Leopards

The Madagascar international is the latest player to join Lidoda Duvha

midfielder Andriamirado ‘Dax’ Andrianarimanana is on the move after being announced as Black ’ newest addition.

Lidoda Duvha have been on a mission to rebuild the team following the departure of head coach Dylan Kerr and the club are believed to be eager on securing silverware this coming season.

The club have already snapped up several high-profile signings which include midfielders Mogakolodi Ngele and Thuso Phala as well as full-back Siyabonga Zulu among others.

However, Leopards’ tactical team appear to have required even further reinforcement to their midfield as they confirmed the signing of Dax on Thursday.

The Madagascar international faced an uncertain future at Naturena due to Chiefs’ foreign quota having been filled up, and it was widely believed he would make way after head coach Ernst Middendorp confirmed Leonardo Castro’s stay.

The 28-year-old who joined Chiefs at the beginning of last season amid much controversy made just 10 league appearances for Amakhosi last season and he will hope to see regular game time with the Thohoyandou-based outfit.

Last season, Leopards retained their status after finishing 13th on the league standings thanks in part to a resurgence after the appointment of Kerr.

Nonetheless, with Kerr no longer in the picture having departed the club at the end of the previous campaign, new coach Lionel Soccoia has been put in charge of the club for the season ahead.

Leopards are set to open their 2019/20 PSL campaign this coming weekend with a Limpopo Derby against Polokwane on Sunday afternoon.

It remains to be seen whether or not Dax will feature in the game alongside some of Leopards’ other new signings.