Andre Onana proud of Ajax teammates after Juventus victory

Erik ten Hag's men booked their spot in the last-four stage of Europe's elite club competition after stunning the Serie A leaders in Turin

Goalkeeper Andre Onana has praised his teammates following their 2-1 victory over in Tuesday's Uefa quarter-final outing.

After the first leg finished 1-1, the Dutch Eredivisie outfit progressed to the semi-final after goals from Donny van de Beek and Matthijs de Ligt gave them a 3-2 aggregate win at Allianz Stadium.

While celebrating the triumph, the 23-year-old warned their next opponent - winner of the tie between and Hotspur - that their 'journey' for their first European title since 1995 hasn't come to an end.

"This amazing journey isn’t ending just yet! Very proud of this team & all your support. One last thing, Ajax are in the semi-finals," Onana tweeted.

This amazing journey isn’t ending just yet! Very proud of this team & all your support ❤️ One last thing...@AFCAjax ARE IN THE SEMI-FINALS ❌❌❌ #juvaja #UCL pic.twitter.com/u0BN3ktsBs — Andre Onana (@AndreyOnana) April 16, 2019

Andre Onana's have been drawn in Group F of the 2019 which is scheduled to commence on June 21 in .

The Indomitable Lions will begin the campaign for their fifth continental title with their opening fixture against Guinea-Bissau on June 25 before taking on and Benin on June 29 and July 2 respectively.