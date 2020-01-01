Andre Ayew’s Swansea City suffer 2-0 loss at Stoke City

The Ghanaian forward played throughout the game as the Swans were dealt a Championship defeat by the Potters

Andre Ayew was on the losing side once again as lost 2-0 away to in the weekend’s only Championship game.

The Swans were beaten in the reverse fixture 2-1 at the Liberty Stadium and Ayew, before this tie, stressed on how it was important to prepare for a tough battle against the improved Potters.

Sadly, the South outfit had no answers as they were shot out by second-half goals from old Swan Sam Clucas and James McClean.

Ayew played for the entire 90 minutes providing 47 touches, 21 accurate passes (75%) and two successful dribbles from four.

The 30-year old international also won nine of 11 ground duels as well as two tackles and two interceptions.

Swansea’s failure to win means they were unable to move up to fifth as they continue to push towards Premier League promotion.