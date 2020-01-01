Andre Ayew's Swansea City held at home by Queens Park Rangers

The Ghanaian forward played on as the Swans failed to make home advantage count

Andre Ayew was on display on Tuesday night for 90 minutes as played out a goalless draw with Queens Park at the Liberty Stadium.T

The Swans came into this game on the back of a painful 3-2 home defeat to at the weekend, and therefore needed to make amends.T

That however was impossible with the Rs rearguard keeping Ayew and company at bay.

Article continues below

More teams

Despite the absence of goal activity, the international still contributed 37 touches, while is 88% passing accuracy was the third highest in the Swans squad.

The former man also had 100% success in his dribbles and won two of five aerial duels.

Swansea remain in ninth spot on the table and the gap to the promotion playoff places could further widen should and claim victories against Derby and respectively on Wednesday night.