Andre Ayew's double inspires Swansea City's comeback win over Northampton Town

The Ghana captain came off the bench to score two second half goals as the Swans advanced to the next round of the League Cup

Andre Ayew marked his return in style with a brace in their 3-1 comeback win over League Two club Northampton Town in the first round of the .

Ayew was introduced after the hour-mark to make his first appearance in a Swansea shirt since May 2018.

The Liberty Stadium outfit found themselves behind in the 61st minute after Matthew Warburton opened the scoring for the visitors.

Article continues below

With the game nearing the end, the Swans showed resilience in the final 10 minutes, starting with an equaliser in the 80th minute courtesy of Ayew’s header.

Three minutes later George Byers fired Steve Cooper's men ahead before Ayew added his second of the night, two minutes before the end of regulation time.

The triumph propelled Swansea City to the second round of the League Cup where they will play Cambridge United on August 25.

Following his outstanding performance on Tuesday night, Ayew will be hoping to play a part when the Swans host for Saturday’s Championship fixture.