Andre Ayew: We don't know why there was no Ghana friendlies

The Black Stars skipper is unhappy by recent occurrences in the national team set up

captain Andre Ayew has expressed his disappointment in the lack of progress of the national team.

From reaching the final of the 2010 (Afcon) to making the quarter-finals of the Fifa World Cup the same year, the Black Stars appeared to be taking the world by storm before things began to fall apart.

A lack of activity for Ghana during the last two international breaks is a concern for the attacker.

"We are very disappointed because in the last two international windows we did not have any friendly games and we don't know why," Ayew told BBC Sport.

"We progressed really well until 2014 when we had little issues. From then we don't have to lie, we kept regressing.

"From 2009, if you look at what we have done, we went to the 2010 World Cup. We went to the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations, we lost to in the final.

"In 2012 we went to the semi-finals, 2015 we went to the finals, 2014 we went to the World Cup so you could see there was progression.

"We were playing friendly games against big countries. We played , , big countries so that we continue progressing but since then we have lost that organisation."

After a first-ever group stage elimination at the 2014 Fifa World Cup, Ghana failed to qualify for the 2018 edition altogether.

Earlier this year, the Black Stars endured their most disappointing outing at Afcon in 13 years as they failed to reach the quarter-finals.

Ayew was named Ghana captain in January, just ahead of the commencement of the continental showpiece in .