Andre Ayew: Swansea City star on his famous goal against Chelsea

The attacker talked about his time with the Jack Army before Saturday's landmark outing

attacker Andre Ayew picked his 2015 Premier League strike against among his best moments with the Jack Army ahead of making his 100th appearance for the club on Saturday.

On his second spell with the now second-tier side, the Ghanaian originally joined Swansea from French fold Olympique , scoring on his debut against The Blues to ensure a sensational 2-2 draw away at Stamford Bridge.

He reached a century of outings for Steve Cooper's outfit in their Championship clash with , capping the landmark game with a goal. His effort was, however, not enough to save his club from a disappointing 2-1 home defeat at Liberty Stadium.

More teams

“My first goal versus Chelsea was one of my best moments at Swansea,” Ayew said ahead of Saturday's match, his club's official website reported.

“It was my first game in the Premier League. That season was great for me."

Ayew left Swansea for after his first season following a fine outing for the Jack Army. He scored 12 goals in 34 league outings.

He endured a difficult time at West Ham, prompting a return to Swansea in 2018.

"This [reaching 100 games] is a special thing for me, because this is a special club for me, I think I have something special with the fans,” Ayew said.

“That's why, when we're playing at home, I don't like that there aren't any fans to watch us at the moment.

“I hope they will come back soon. I need them; when I play, I feed off their passion. This is how it is now.

“To play my 100th game will be great. Everyone knows this club means a lot to me. I need to keep on going and hopefully, that 100th game will bring another three points.

“For me, it's a big number. I played over 200 games for Marseille and to get close to three figures here is a good feeling for me - especially to show the fans I'm one of them.

Article continues below

“Hopefully, we can keep going and winning after a good start to the season.”

This season, Ayew has scored twice in five Championship outings for Swansea.

Last term, the 30-year-old, who scored twice for in a friendly fixture against , finished the campaign as the club's top scorer with 16 league goals.