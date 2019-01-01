Andre Ayew scores as Swansea City earn a draw at Barnsley

The Ghanaian forward hit the target once again, but he could only salvage a point

Andre Ayew found the back of the net for the third straight match in the Championship as were held to a 1-1 draw by Barnsley at Oakwell Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Swans entered into the game on the back of a 2-1 home loss to a fortnight ago which saw them relinquish their lead at the top of the table.

This clash was therefore important to get all three points against the Tykes who were bottom of the standings.

The first half was a drab affair but it was Ayew that opened proceedings in the 67th minute with a header in the six-yard box.

It didn’t take too long for the hosts to respond, Alex Mowatt delivering the goods three minutes later.

Ayew played the entire match and had a total of seven shots, two on target. He had 54 touches on the ball and made 21 accurate passes at 72.4%.

The result moves Swansea just one place up into third on the log, and they are now three points behind table-toppers West Bromwich Albion, who won 1-0 at .

Steve Cooper’s men next welcome to the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday.