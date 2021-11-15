Andre Ayew revels over special Ghana achievement in World Cup qualifiers

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has called it an honour to reach 100 caps for the national team.



The Al Sadd attacker reached the big landmark on Sunday as the Black Stars beat South Africa 1-0 in the 2022 World Cup Africa zone group stage qualifiers to secure a ticket for the third and final round.



It was indeed a special day for the 31-year-old, who received a specially framed Ghana jersey in a presentation before the match, as he registered the decisive goal from the spot to send the Black Stars through.



“It’s been an honour of a lifetime to play for my country and a blessing to be able to get 100 caps. Thanks to all players and coaches who have helped me all the way. Thanks also to the GFA and the Minister of Sports. God bless our homeland Ghana and make us Great and Strong,” Ayew has posted on social media.

By the win, Ghana finished top of Group G to make the next round of the qualifiers, thanks to a better goal difference.



In the next stage, the Black Stars will face a yet-to-be-determined opponent in a two-legged play-off in March next year.

“Yesterday was a perfect night! We are one step closer to our aim. As always, the team was on fire and the boys fought until the end. Support was unbelievable, thank you Ghana,” Ayew posted in a separate tweet.

Yesterday was a perfect night ! We are one step closer to our aim.

As always the team was on fire and boys fought till the end. Support was unbelievable, thank you Ghana 🇬🇭 @ghanafaofficial pic.twitter.com/K8xOKZnxbs — André Ayew (@AyewAndre) November 15, 2021

The 31-year-old has become just the second player to reach 100 Ghana caps and stands second on the list of all-time appearances, only behind veteran striker Asamoah Gyan who has 109 outings to his name.

Over the period, Ayew has netted 21 times.

The attacker made his international debut for Ghana 14 year ago, coming on as a second half substitute in an international friendly against Senegal in 2007.

Article continues below

He has since gone on to represent Ghana at two senior World Cup tournaments (2010 and 2014) and multiple Africa Cup of Nations gatherings.

Born to Ghanaian parents in France, the attacker was eligible to represent either nation at international level before settling for Ghana.