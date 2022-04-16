Andre Ayew: Is World Cup 2022 the end?

by Samuel Delali Zigah

Ghana captain Andre Ayew believes he still has what it takes to compete at the Fifa World Cup…even after Qatar 2022.

The former FIFA U-20 World Cup winner , who will be turning 33 by the end of the World Cup in Qatar, believes he can still play a role in subsequent editions provided he is fit, active and game ready.

Ayew, who has featured in two editions of the World Cup already - in 2010 and 2014 , will be looking to lead Ghana in their fourth appearance on the grandest stage of all.

“I think what is important is to keep working, being fit, being able to play numerous games as I am doing,” he told Joy Sports in a video shared online. “As long as I continue like this, I don’t have an issue.

“We look at a lot of squads – Africa, Europe, players are playing in the national team at 37, 38…So I am not looking at the age, I am looking at me being fit and performing well.”

The former West Ham United man was suspended for Ghana’s playoff games against Nigeria last month following his red card in the Black Stars’ last group game against Comoros at the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Ayew’s comments have sparked an intriguing debate on social media, with opinion split as to whether Dede has a long-term future with the national side.

“He should let his performance do the talking for him,” wrote @fkyeiarthur. “Performance is the currency for national team call up. No long talk.”

Another user insisted that only the Ghana Football Association can make the decision about the player’s future.

“That’s not up to him,” @kissiedu_ohene responded. “Unless he’s trying to tell us he owns the Black Stars.”

For @BrownGaisie, however, Ayew still has a role to play with the national side…as long as he stays fit.

“I think he's right. If he's fit even at 37 and his form is great why not...others are doing it at both club level and the national team elsewhere. He can as well.”

Ayew has two goals to his name at the World Cup , with both goals scored at the 2014 edition of the Fifa World Cup in Brazil-against the USA and Germany.

With 15 goals in 21 games in the Qatar Star League, the Ghana captain has taken his rich goal scoring form into the AFC Champions league by scoring and assisting a goal as Al Sadd thumped Al-Wehdat 5-2 at the Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium on Friday.