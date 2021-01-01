Andre Ayew: Ghana star hits double figures in Swansea defeat to Bristol City

The 31-year-old was on the score sheet in the Championship fixture on Saturday

Ghana skipper Andre Ayew was on target for Swansea City but his effort was not enough to save his Swansea City side from a 3-1 home loss to Bristol City in the Championship on Saturday.

The attacker's strike after half-time put the Jack Army in pole position for three points but replies from Nahki Wells, Kasey Palmer substitute Antoine Semenyo turned the tide at Liberty Stadium.

The defeat denied fourth-spotted Swansea the chance to consolidate their promotion play-off place on the league table. Bristol, on the other hand, have moved up to 11th on the log.

Saturday's goal was Ayew's 10th league strike of the season, having made 30 appearances involving 29 starts so far.

The 31-year-old broke the deadlock in the 55th minute, slotting home a penalty after Palmer was adjudged to have handled in the box.

The visitors levelled the score 11 minutes later as Zak Vyner set up Wells to fire past goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

In the 80th minute, Bristol went ahead for the first time, benefiting from Palmer's inswinger which looped over Woodman into the far corner of the net.

Then Semenyo entered the fray as a substitute one minute to full-time but failed to be limited by his short stay on the pitch as he pounced on Woodman's attempted clearance to shoot into an empty net.

Swansea had hoped to make it two straight wins after bouncing back from a 4-1 away defeat to Huddersfield Town to register a 1-0 home victory over Coventry City on Wednesday.

Ayew is now only five goals shy of equaling his 15-goal haul of last season when he finished the term as the club's top scorer. He was also adjudged by the club as their most valuable player in the last campaign.

This season, the Ghanaian is well on course to retain the top scorer's title as he leads the club's scorer's list.

He will hope to help Swansea return to winning ways when they face Stoke City on Wednesday.

Ghana coach CK Akonnor will be delighted with the attacker’s form leading up to their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.