Andre Ayew assists and scores in Swansea City triumph over Luton Town

The Ghana captain helped the Swans stretch their unbeaten run at the Liberty Stadium to five games

Andre Ayew contributed an assist and a goal as cruised to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Luton Town in a Championship outing on Saturday.

The 30-year-old delivered an outstanding performance to lead Steve Cooper's side back to winning ways after Wednesday's 2-1 loss to .

Ayew laid the assist for Connor Roberts to open the scoring in the second minute and he later sealed all three points for the hosts in the 89th minute.

The Swansea City captain fired in a right-footed strike from outside the penalty area to take his tally to seven goals after 15 league matches.

He was later replaced by Viktor Gyokeres in stoppage time while DR Congo's Kazenga LuaLua came on for Luton Town in the 81st minute.

The victory moved Swansea City to fourth in the Championship table with 29 points after 16 games while Luton Town dropped to 12th place with 22 points.

After the game, Ayew was voted the Man of the Match by the club faithful after gathering 44.7 per cent of the total 646 votes while Connor came second with 31 per cent votes followed by Benjamin Cabango and Korey Smith in the third and fourth spots respectively.

Ayew will aim to help the Swans extend their fine unbeaten run at Liberty Stadium to six games when they host AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday - their last and only home defeat in this campaign was a 2-1 loss against on October 17.