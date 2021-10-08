Andorra vs England: Fire breaks out inside stadium due to host 2022 World Cup qualifier

England's 2022 World Cup qualifying clash with Andorra has been plunged into doubt after the latter's national stadium caught fire just over 24 hours away from kick-off.

The microstate's Estadi Nacional, based in the Pyrenees capital of Andorra la Vella, was due to host the Group I clash between Gareth Southgate's Three Lions and Koldo Alvarez's hosts.

But the match now appears to be under threat after a blaze broke out at the venue on Friday afternoon.

What has happened?

Shortly after teams had held their press conferences ahead of their encounter on Saturday, the stadium was pictured with flames engulfing what appeared to be a television gantry.

The fire, apparently confined to a single side of the field, looked to have caught the pitchside monitor typically used for video assistant referee decisions, in its blaze.

Sky Sports News captured the scenes live, having been broadcasting a preview of the match from the stadium when the fire broke out, and have since reported that firefighters have brought it under control.

BREAKING: A fire has broken out at the Estadi Nacional, where Andorra are set to play England in Saturday's World Cup qualifier. pic.twitter.com/RTG64JhfUl — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 8, 2021

Incident throws match into chaos

Given the proximity of the blaze to the pitch at Estadi Nacional, it remains to be seen whether England's game will be able to take place as planned.

With both sides poised to play further matches before the conclusion of the October international break, it is unlikely that it would be possible to rearrange the game before November at the earliest.

The Three Lions, currently unbeaten in Group I and undefeated in regular time since a loss to Belgium last November, are looking to further strengthen their position in the race for Qatar next year.

The bigger picture

A decision over the future of this weekend's fixture is likely to come in the short-term future, but meanwhile Gareth Southgate will look to keep his squad focused as they face the run-in to their qualification campaign.

Article continues below

The manager, who had indicated that Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier would captain the side against Andorra, will likely be considering the knock-on effects ahead of a Wembley return next week to face Hungary.

His side's game against Andorra was already set to make history with an all-female officials team taking charge of England for the first time, while other conversations had been dominated by the hosts' artificial playing surface.

Further reading