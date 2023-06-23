Andile Jali transfer update: Agent confirms offers but still waiting for right project for Orlando Pirates-linked midfielder

Andile Jali's camp has revealed that the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates star is not in a rush to make a decision about his future.

Jali not in a rush to make decision on his future

Makaab waiting for the right offer in the PSL and abroad

Kazier Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are likely destinations

WHAT HAPPENED: Andile Jali's future is a subject of much speculation and there is much anticipation on where the former Mamelodi Sundowns star will end up.

Jali has been linked with a return to his old club, Orlando Pirates and arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs are believed to have joined the queue for Jali's services.

However, his agent, Mike Makaab says despite several offers and inquiries, they are still waiting for the right project for Jali.

WHAT WAS SAID: "The most important thing is for us to find a happy solution for him – a football club that values what he brings to the club and [where he] can add value to the club’s project," Makaab was quoted as saying by iDiski Times.

"We want to make sure it’s a decision, which is right for both the club and for Andile as a project. Because Andile is not a youngster, it’s important that wherever he goes he’s seen to be playing an important role and contributing towards the club’s project," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jali, aged 33, recently turned down what is believed to be a big money move to Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca. This is likely to be his last biggest contract which is why his camp is not in a hurry to make a decision.

"He is not a youngster, he’s a mature player and it’s important from a career point of view that we make the right decision based on where we believe he can play an important role in the club that he decides to join," Makaab explained.

WHAT'S NEXT: The ex-Bafana Bafana midfielder has been training on his own and his camp is expected to end the speculation soon.