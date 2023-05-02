Mike Makaab, the agent of Andile Jali, has responded to a question about the likelihood of the midfielder joining Kaizer Chiefs.

Jali has not been training with Downs for two months

His future at Chloorkop looks uncertain

His agent issues the latest update

WHAT HAPPENED? After falling out with Mamelodi Sundowns, Jali is facing an uncertain future as his Masandawana contract nears the end. Since March, he has not been training with the Brazilians and that has seen him being linked with clubs like Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Cape Town City and AmaZulu.

But Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr dismissed the possibility of the 32-year-old joining Amakhosi.

However, Makaab says a move to Chiefs cannot be entirely ruled out, saying they can still approach the Soweto giants.

WHAT WAS SAID: “I will make that recommendation and this is the honest truth,” iDiski Times reported Makaab as saying on Gagasi FM when a listener suggested recommending the midfielder to Amakhosi.

“But, I’ve always been one person that doesn’t force issues. I believe that the most successful deals happen naturally.”

AND WHAT MORE: Makaab says its highly unlikely that Jali will stay at Sundowns, who he says have scrapped the player from their plans.

Nevertheless, the agent says a number of clubs have been enquiring about the former Pirates central midfielder.

“Nothing is impossible in football, but I don’t think it’s highly likely [that Jali will stay at Sundowns,” continued Makaab.

“I think it’s clear that the team doesn’t see him in their plans going forward and we have to respect that. If that is the case than AJ himself, he’s a mature player… He needs to be in an environment where he is being given an opportunity to play.

“And again I’m not blaming Mamelodi Sundowns. Look at what Sundowns are doing, they are doing remarkably well. It’s just how these things sometimes end up in football.

“One has to act professionally when you’re in a situation like this. The club has acted professionally, AJ has acted professionally. AJ needs to be at a football club where he is wanted and where he wants to be. Because I think if you have a good environment on both player-side and the club’s side, the chances of success are much higher.

“We all know what AJ is capable of doing. If a football club is interested in his services, we’re open to listening.

“We’ve had a number of clubs contact us and I’m not at liberty to divulge those names just yet. But I’m hoping that sooner than later we’ll be able to give you a heads up as to where discussions are going.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Pirates coach Jose Riveiro prefers experienced players, a return to the Buccaneers also appears doubtful, with Thabang Monare and Miguel Timm on top of their game. The presence of other central midfielders Makhehlene Makhaula and Ben Motshwari could also discourage Riveiro from considering bringing in Jali.

But Cape Town City and AmaZulu could put more effort into signing the experienced midfielder. Usuthu are yet to find a replacement for Makahaula who left for Pirates in January.

WHAT NEXT FOR JALI? The central midfielder is training on his own, waiting to make his next move.