Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr. has stated Amakhosi are not interested in signing Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Andile Jali.

Jali's contract with Downs expires this season

Midfielder has been linked with a move to Chiefs & Pirates

Motaung Jr. on why Chiefs will not sign Jali

WHAT HAPPENED: After returning home from KV Oostende in 2018, Kaizer Chiefs were keen on signing the former Orlando Pirates man.

However, he chose Mamelodi Sundowns who have now refused to extend his contract which ends at the end of the ongoing campaign.

The 33-year-old has been continuously linked with a move to the Soweto giants, but Motaung Jr. has shared Amakhosi's stance on signing the experienced defensive midfielder.

WHAT HE SAID: "Jali is a great player and he was a player we were interested in when he came back from Europe but the linking part now is where the confusion is," Motaung Jr. told Radio 2000.

"In football, things happen and at the time, he went to Sundowns and that's now history."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The Glamour Boys administrator has further explained why the club also did not go for Kamhelo Mokotjo. The experienced midfielder made a return home after 14 years abroad where he had stints with Feyenoord, Twente, and Brentford among other teams. Sekhukhune United signed him despite initial talks with Chiefs.

"[Mokotjo] is a great player just like Andile Jali but he was never a player that we wanted. Coaches have their reasons and it's our goal to help them reach their targets," Motaung Jr. concluded.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Recently, Jali's agent Mike Makaab revealed Jali is weighing uphis options and will consider offers outside Chiefs and Pirates. The representative made it clear he has not received any offers.

Arthur Zwane is keen on grooming Samkelo Zwane who has been impressive this season as opposed to signing Jali.

Backpagepix

WHAT NEXT: Chiefs are currently chasing the Nedbank Cup and a place in next season's Caf Champions League competition.