SuperSport United chief executive officer Stan Matthews admitted that would attempt to sign Andile Jali if it was financially possible.

Jali has been linked with Chiefs, Stellies, Pirates, CT City & AmaZulu

Now SuperSport's name has popped up

Matsatsantsa CEO explains what limits them on Jali

WHAT HAPPENED? Jali is a free agent after recently being released from his contract by Mamelodi Sundowns. He had already stopped training with the Brazilians in March amid allegations of arriving at training while under the influence of alcohol.

Even before the Brazilians parted ways with the central midfielder, he was already being linked with a couple of teams like Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, as well as Cape Town City and AmaZulu.

Now, SuperSport’s name has emerged as a possible destination for Jali and Matthews opens up on what limits them from signing the 33-year-old.

WHAT MATTHEWS SAID: “The big problem with players coming across from Sundowns, Chiefs and Pirates, most of us can’t meet their package,” Matthews told FARPost.

“It’s like Andile Jali. Who wouldn’t want to take Andile Jali? You know what I mean, I think every team in the PSL would like to sign Andile Jali.

“But how much do you earn? ‘I can’t afford that’. ‘Can I give you half? No, I can’t take half’. Okay, what can you do? But we’re going to try our best.”

AND WHAT MORE? Matthews says they would want to have Sundowns defender Mosa Lebusa but he says he says it all goes back to the same issue of affordability.

“Mosa Lebusa, I haven’t had an indication from Sundowns that he’s available,” Matthews said.

“Obviously he’s a player we would have interest in but realistically he’s on a massive package. And I’m not sure if we’re going to be able to have him because his package is very large. A lovely player, but you have to try and get what you can afford.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With SuperSport preparing to return to the Caf Confederation Cup next season, a player like Jali would be important in their continental campaign. Already, Matsatsantsa have a squad mixed with experience and young blood.

But still, Jali would add more experience, having not yet shown any signs of tired legs. But Matthews’ fears could be confirmed if Pirates sign the former KV Oostende midfielder. The Buccaneers are reportedly leading the race to sign the linkman.

WHAT NEXT FOR JALI? The player's agent Mike Makaab expressed the intention to offer the midfielder to Pirates and he said their camp with have a clearer picture this week.