Andile Jali transfer: Orlando Pirates legend Vilakazi warns the Buccaneers against repeating Mamelodi Sundowns’ mistake

Former Orlando Pirates attacker Benedict Vilakazi has listed reasons why Andile Jali would be important to Jose Riveiro’s side.

Jali is now a free agent

He has been strongly linked with a return to Pirates

A Pirates legend explains why he would be an important signing

WHAT HAPPENED? The Sea Robbers are reportedly leading the race to sign Jali who has been linked as a transfer target of other Premier Soccer League teams including Kaizer Chiefs, AmaZulu and Cape Town City. The 33-year-old is a free agent after he was recently released by Mamelodi Sundowns.

With Pirates returning to the Caf Champions League next season, Vilakazi feels they news Jali’s experience. After Mamelodi Sundowns were eliminated from the Champions League this season, coach Rhulani Mokwena blamed their exit on lack of experience and Vilakazi says Pirates should not go down the same road.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Sundowns lost in the semi-final of the CAF Champions League, and their coach said they lacked experience,” Vilakazi told KickOff.

“He needed Jali in that midfield. Jali can control everything in a team. How he moves, how he builds up play, how he changes the pace. Jali dictates all that.

“That experience is key in a team; where you need a player like that.

“Pirates are going to play Champions League football next season, and that experience of Andile Jali is going to help them a lot.

“For me, don’t count on Monare, don’t count on Timm when we are talking about Jali and Makhaula.

“We are talking about players that bulldoze you in midfield. People who can defend and attack at the same time.

“Timm and Monare always sit back, they can’t play a forward passes. I’ve never seen them play a deeper pass to Kermit Erasmus and Terrence Dzukamanja.

“Jali comes with a lot in terms of having the experience of playing in the Champions League. He’s won the league many times.

“He knows what is required in the Champions League. And now he is going to play Champions League football again with Pirates.

“If they put Jali and Makhaula in that midfield and place Erasmus in the number 10 role, we are going to see football.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jali was part of the Pirates side that reached the 2013 Champions League final and lost to Al Ahly. He has also played in Belgium for KV Oostende and was a key figure for Sundowns in their campaigns in Africa.

Having played professional football for at least 15 years, Jali has not shown any signs of tired legs. The Buccaneers are said to have tabled a one-year contract for the central midfielder.

WHAT NEXT FOR JALI? The midfielder's agent recently said a deal is close to being concluded and Pirates could announce the signing of Jali anytime.