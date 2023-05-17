Andile Jali transfer: Mokwena with latest on Kaizer Chiefs-linked Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder who did not collect a PSL gold medal

Andile Jali was noticeably absent as the Mamelodi Sundowns players gathered to receive their PSL medals after the 1-1 draw with Maritzburg United.

Jali did not collect his PSL medal

Soweto giants reportedly keen on Jali's services

The jury is still out on Jali's future

WHAT HAPPENED: In an intriguing turn of events on Tuesday night, Jali's absence raised eyebrows considering his significant contribution to Bafana Ba Style's league campaign throughout the season, having played in nearly half of their matches en route to the championship, which makes him entitled to a medal.

During the trophy presentation ceremony at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, a procession of players took to the stage to collect their medals, with Themba Zwane hoisting up the title as club skipper.

However, the 33-year-old Jali, who last appeared for the club in January, was conspicuously absent, seemingly excluded from the night of celebration.

WHAT WAS SAID: When asked to shed light on the matter, Downs head coach Rhulani Mokwena responded by saying, "The club will respond very, very, very shortly. It is a club matter,” Mokwena was quoted as saying by MTNFC.

Although Mokwena neither confirmed nor denied the reports about Jali, he mentioned that Sipho Mbule was present at the celebration.

AND WHAT MORE: Mokwena then pointed out that Mbule, who was reportedly in hot water alongside Jali, had recently been recognized as the Player of the Week by Caf for his outstanding performance in the Champions League last weekend, where they held defending champions Wydad Casablanca to a goalless draw, emphasizing the contrast in media coverage between the two players.

"Mbule was here (at the celebrations). When I rubbished the story, the media said ‘ah, he's protecting the player’. And then, by the way, Sipho was also chosen as Player of the Week by Caf for the Champions League (last weekend) and no one says anything," Mokwena continued.

"Well, okay, maybe the noise is not as much as the other stuff, you know, that was said about the poor boy. He was amazing in Casablanca. Incredible for someone who comes to training and is not in a good state."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, Mokwena refrained from making further comments regarding Jali, implying that Jali's future at Sundowns seems to be reaching its conclusion.

Jali is linked with a move to Sundowns rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates as his deal expires in the coming weeks. The former Bafana Bafana midfielder's camp, headed by Prosport International's seasoned player agent, Mike Makaab, is open to overseas suitors for Jali.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR DOWNS?: The Chloorkop-based outfit will shift their focus to the second leg of the Caf Champions League semi-final against Wydad Casablanca this Saturday afternoon in the capital city.