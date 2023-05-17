Andile Jali transfer: Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane given advice by Katsande - 'I guarantee you that team will excel'

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande has offered transfer advice regarding soon-to-be out-of-contract Andile Jali.

Jali's Sundowns contract will end in June

He has been linked with Chiefs and Pirates

Katsande feels Jali still has it

WHAT HAPPENED? Jali is currently unsettled as his Mamelodi Sundowns contract nears expiration. He stopped training with Masandwana in March amid allegations of arriving at training while under the influence of alcohol.

As he is set to be a free agent, the holding midfielder has been linked with Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. Other clubs like Cape Town City and AmaZulu are also rumoured to be possible destinations for the veteran.

Ex-Chiefs midfield hardman Katsande has issued a glowing review of Jali in what could charm his suitors.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Whoever is going to sign Andile Jali next season, I guarantee you that team will excel," said Katsande.

"The guy brings experience and appearance charisma. All the best, the Ox."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: At 33, Jali is at an age shunned by Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane in his rebuilding project. While Amakhosi sporting director Kazer Motaung Jnr says they have no plans to sign Jali, their unsuccessful campaign this season might force the Soweto giants to reconsider their transfer policy.

Zwane's overreliance on inexperienced players might have backfired. The Amakhosi coach got rid of the likes of Leonardo Castro and Samir Nurkovic, who were injury-prone but were still top performers on their day and their experience could have come in handy in guiding youngsters in the coach's rebuilding project.

After showing goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi the exit door, Chiefs recorded their worst goalkeeping season.

WHAT NEXT FOR JALI? The upcoming days will be crucial for Jali's future as his Sundowns contract ends on June 30.

This is a period where important talks regarding his next move will take place.