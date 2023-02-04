SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has steered clear of speculation linking his team with Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Andile Jali.

Hunt distanced his side from an interest in Jali

SuperSport coach feels the player is ‘too expensive’

Jali has been heavily linked with Chiefs & Pirates

WHAT HAPPENED? Hunt termed Jali ‘too expensive’ for Matsatsantsa who are in the market for a midfielder in the mould of the Sundowns star.

Jali has been heavily linked with a move away from Sundowns due to his limited game time this season added to the fact that he is in the final six months of his contract.

That has seen a number of PSL teams keep tables on the 32-year-old’s situation with Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates among those reported to be admirers.

The midfielder has been a key member of Sundowns’ hugely successful team, playing a big part in their last five PSL title triumphs, but has seen his playing time reduced this season following the arrival of Teboho Mokoena from SuperSport.

His reduced playing time and contract situation, which now allows him to sign a pre-contract with another club, have put a number of teams on alert, including SuperSport, but Hunt feels the player is out of reach for his club.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “Do you think we can afford Andile Jali?” Hunt posed, as quoted by KickOff. “I mean, I’d have to sell the team. I can’t afford him. I mean, I could take him tomorrow but I can’t afford him.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: SuperSport signed striker Lakhele Lepasa from Orlando Pirates last month as they fight for second place finish but are also looking to strengthen their midfield in readiness for a possible continental assignment.

Jali would be the ideal man to take them to the next level due to his quality and experience but they face strong competition from Chiefs and the player’s former side Pirates although there is also a possibility of him signing a new contract at Sundowns.

The midfielder joined Sundowns in 2018 after a four-year stint with Belgian Pro League side Oostende and has been a mainstay in the Masandawana midfield until this season, winning eight trophies.

WHAT’S NEXT? SuperSport, who moved to second place in the PSL following Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Cape Town City, will face lower league side Dandol Stars in the Nedbank Cup on Wednesday.