Andile Jali takes to Twitter: Is Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates target dropping transfer hint?

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Andile Jali has posted a cryptic tweet on deadline day…is a move incoming?

Jali has been at the heart of intense transfer rumours

He’s been linked with an exit from Sundowns

Chiefs and Pirates named as potential targets

WHAT HAPPENED? Amidst ongoing transfer speculation about his future, Jali has stepped into the heart of the deadline day speculation by posting a meme on his social media handles.

Jali posted a tweet with five laughing face emojis, as well as a video of a young boy laughing gleefully and clapping his hands.

It would be a major coincidence if Jali’s tweet was unrelated to the ongoing rumours about his future.

WHAT WAS SAID: …well…to be honest…nothing. Jali has kept quiet about his future, while letting the meme, and the emojis do the talking.

AND WHAT MORE? Jali’s post comes on the back of comments by his agent, Mike Makaab, in which he said that he and his client wouldn’t push Sundowns too hard to sign the Bafana Bafana midfielder to a new deal if it doesn’t feel ‘natural’ with his current employers.

Jali’s deal is understood to end at the season’s end, and while his recent performances have demonstrated his class, Downs have not seen fit to reward him with a new deal…yet.

The uncertainty may create opportunity, with both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates tipped as potential destinations for the midfielder.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Supporters have begun to speculate on what Jali’s cryptic tweet means.

“He’s happy where he is,” wrote @Oratilw76329637, while @Tumelo_Sokratis echoed ‘Stay where you are loved.”

Lukho also doesn’t believe that Jali is considering an exit from Sundowns.

“They thought you can leave a team that is competing in continental football for some random team from Soweto,” he wrote on his @Lukhod1 handle, aiming a fierce dig at Chiefs and Pirates.

WHAT NEXT FOR JALI? With the hours ticking by until the window closes, it’s appearing increasingly unlikely that Jali will depart Sundowns for a fee in January.

However, perhaps his laughing faces are because he’s been offered a bumper deal by Chiefs or Pirates…we’ll have to wait and see!