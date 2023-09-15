Andile Jali returns but Justice Figuareido-inspired Richards Bay end 19-match winless run with PSL win over Moroka Swallows

Richards Bay ended a 19-game winless streak when they defeated Moroka Swallows 1-0 in a Premier Soccer League match at Dobsonville Stadium on Friday.

Swallows hosted Richards Bay

Richards Bay won for the first time since January 2023

It was a significant result for them

WHAT HAPPENED? Justice Figuareido scored 20 minutes into the second half for the Natal Rich Boyz to separate the two sides in this match in Soweto.

The KwaZulu-Natal side made a mockery of Swallows who had Andile Jali leading their midfield and the visitors recorded a victory for the first time since January 14.

Eswatini international Figuareido connected with a cross from Sanele Barns to seal victory for his side - ending a 19-match winless run in the league in the process.

ALL EYES ON: There was considerable attention on Swallows forwards Gabadinho Mhango and Tshegofatso Mabasa to see if they could shake the Swallows defence.

But the duo struggled and ended the match without making any game-deciding decisions.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jali came into Friday's match expected to have a huge influence on the game after serving a two-match suspension.

But he was introduced in the second-half and couldn't make an impact.

Richards Bay remain second from the bottom on the PSL standings while Swallows are sixth.

WHAT NEXT? The Natal Rich Boys will look to build up on Friday's win as they only have one game left in September when they host Chippa United while Swallows travel to Stellenbosch and then host AmaZulu.