Andile Jali-Orlando Pirates transfer talks collapse? Midfielder hints at joining club outside Gauteng

Unattached central midfielder Andile Jali has shared a cryptic story on social media about his possible next move

The Jali transfer story has been raging for long

He has been linked with a couple of clubs

He now hints at his next move

WHAT HAPPENED? Jali is a free agent after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns at the end of May. But since January, the 33-year-old linkman's transfer story has dominated the headlines.

He has been linked with clubs like Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, AmaZulu and Cape Town City. His agent Mike Makaab has also not ruled out the possibility of going outside South Africa despite Pirates appearing to be leading the race for the player's signature.

Now, Jali has posted a cryptic story on Instagram and it hints at a move away from the Gauteng province. The player has posted a billboard reading "You are now leaving Gauteng" and he captions it with "It's time" accompanied by emojis waving and handshakes.

WHAT WAS SAID:

Andile Jali Instagram

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the past few days, Jali has been posting himself working out in the gym preparing for the new season. The player appears ready to start the next chapter of his career.

Having hinted at a move outside Gauteng, Jali could move to Usuthu who are rebuilding under new coach Pablo Franco Martin. Eric Tinkler could also push to have the player as City have been reported to be ready for a bid for the experienced midfielder.

WHAT NEXT FOR JALI? The midfielder's next new home could be officially unveiled in the next few days.