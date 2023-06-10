Mike Makaab, the agent of Andile Jali, has issued an update regarding the future of the central midfielder.

Jali is clubless after parting ways with Downs

Speculation is still rife regarding his future

His agent issues the latest update

WHAT HAPPENED? Jali is clubless after recently leaving Mamelodi Sundowns in what ended his five-year stint at the Chloorkop. He has been linked with a number of clubs including Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Cape Town City and AmaZulu.

Recently, Makaab said he would engage Pirates on Jali and this has also fuelled rumours that the Buccaneers are leading the race to sign the 33-year-old.

WHAT MAKAAB SAID: “No [he has not joined a new club], not as yet, but we hope for more clarity next week. We are now actively in talks with other clubs, as you can imagine there’s lots of interest,” Makaab told iDiski Times.

“It’s just a matter of making sure that both the football club and the player are happy, not only financially but from a sporting perspective too. We wanted to finalise everything first with Sundowns, which has been done.

“And now that it has been finalised we are free to turn our attention to the next move and you don’t want to make a mistake [with his future].”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Jali being a free agent, he is an attractive option in the market. It will be good business for a club that signs him as there is no transfer fee involved for a player experienced like the former KV Oostende midfielder.

With Chiefs against signing players of Jali's age in their transfer policy, the defensive linkman would be a good addition for Pirates ahead of their return to the Caf Champions League. A decade ago, Jali was part of the Buccaneers team that reached the Champions League final and he is still on top of his game.

WHAT NEXT FOR JALI? After Makaab said there could be a clearer picture regarding Jali's next destination next week, there is now more interest to see what will happen to the player.