Mamelodi Sundowns have announced a big decision on wantaway central midfielder Andile Jali to put an end to widespread speculation.

Jali stopped training with Sundowns in March

Since then, his future has been a subject of speculation

Downs have now made a decision on the midfielder

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Orlando Pirates had a fallout with the authorities at Chloorkop in March amid allegations of arriving at training while under the influence of alcohol.

With his contract set to expire on June 30, talks of a new deal took long to conclude, placing the player's future under a cloud of uncertainty.

He had also started struggling for game time after a flying start to the season. That saw Jali stop training with the rest of the Sundowns squad and he missed the remainder of the season.

Masandawana have now confirmed the 33-year-old's departure.

WHAT SUNDOWNS SAID: "The contract between Mamelodi Sundowns and Andile Ernest Jali which was due to conclude at the end of the current season, has been terminated by mutual consent," Sundowns announced in a statement.

"The former Bafana Bafana international joined Sundowns in June 2018 ahead of the 2018/19 seasons, and has been at Chloorkop for five campaigns. During his stay at Sundowns, the midfielder played 142 matches and has been crowned a champion five times, making him one of the most decorated players in the PSL.

"The influential player was part of two domestic treble-winning Sundowns teams and achieved the same feat before he joined the club. We thank Andile for his contribution and wish him well for the future. The club and it’s supporters will fondly remember his performances for Ka Bo Yellow."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jali is now a free agent and available on the market. He has been linked with a number of Premier Soccer League teams, including Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, AmaZulu and Cape Town City.

But a move to Amakhosi looks unlikely after sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr said they have no intention to bring him to Naturena.

But there could be space for him at Pirates where Jose Riveiro prefers experienced players especially now that they will be playing Caf Champions League football next season.

WHAT NEXT FOR JALI? Anytime from now, the new home for Jali could be confirmed.