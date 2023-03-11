Mike Makaab, the agent of Mamelodi Sundowns central midfielder Andile Jali, has confirmed a new development regarding the player.

Jali had stopped training but resumed

He has now again facing a spell on the sidelines

Agent says they are waiting for a decision from Downs

WHAT HAPPENED? Jali has been unsettled at Sundowns for the past two weeks as he is approaching the end of his contract. Makaab has previously issued Sundowns with an ultimatum to speedily resolve Jali’s contract issue.

But talks have been dragging on for long and the player appears frustrated by the situation. This saw the former midfielder allegedly arriving at training while under the influence of alcohol.

Amid indiscipline allegations, Jali stopped training but returned to Chloorkop to team up with his colleagues. Now, the 32-year-old has again stopped training as his Sundowns future now looks uncertain.

Makaab says they are waiting for the Brazilians to make a decision on the player’s future.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Andile Jali is not at training at the moment,” Makaab told FARPost.

“He might return to the club soon, but the decision will be taken by the club.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena said he will protect Jali, there is a good chance the player could leave Masandwana. This comes after reports suggested Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City are interested in the midfielder, although City's interest in the ex-KV Oostende linkman is rumoured to be the most concrete.

Having entered the final months of his Sundowns deal, Jali can sign a pre-contract with a club of his choice.

That could see his suitors taking advantage of the player’s situation at Chloorkop to pounce. Already the midfielder was frustrated by the lack of game time this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR JALI? Sundowns take on Al Ahly in a Caf Champions League Group B match on Saturday and Jali will not be available for selection.