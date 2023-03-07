Andile Jali: Has reported Kaizer Chiefs target returned to Mamelodi Sundowns' training base Chloorkop? Agent answers

Mike Makaab, the agent of Andile Jali has disclosed that the player is now back at training after spending some days at home.

Agent admits Jali is 'unsettled' at Downs

The player stopped training and went home

But he is now back at Chloorkop

WHAT HAPPENED? Jali faces an uncertain future at Sundowns with Makaab admitting that his player, whose contract runs out on June 30, is unsettled at the club. Talks for a new deal are underway but no agreement has been reached amid reported interest from Kaizer Chiefs.

The delays in contract discussions appears to have frustrated Jali who recently stopped training and went home. Before that, he was also seeing little game time as allegations of attending training while intoxicated emerged. He has not played a single Premier Soccer League game since January 28 and last made an appearance in the Nedbank Cup early February.

The 32-year-old has not featured in the Caf Champions League this season but has apparently resumed training ahead of the club's continental assignment against Al Ahly on Saturday.

WHAT MAKAAB SAID: “Yes, he is [training]. He has also been at home and that’s not a secret,” Makaab said on Gagasi FM as per iDiski Times.

“But again, one needs to look at the human element of this whole thing and understand that we have a player that is not settled. And we must accept that. It’s nobody’s fault. It’s not his fault, it’s not the football club’s fault. These things happen in football.

“We’ve done our best to try and find a solution, I think Mamelodi Sundowns have done their best to try and find a solution. At times these things take time to unfold.

“I prefer for them to unfold naturally than for it to be forced. Anything that is done under pressure, anything that is done in a manner that isn’t – let me use correct word – natural, that isn’t done naturally, there’s pressure from one side or the other to conclude something for the sake of concluding something.

"I don’t believe those arrangements ever work out. I prefer to let things unfold as naturally as they can.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Jali is back at training, there is not yet news of a new contract being signed. Makaab recently issued Sundowns an ultimatum to make their mind up regarding the player. He appeared frustrated that talks have been dragging for long and confirmed interest in Jali from both the Premier Soccer League and clubs abroad.

Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena last week broke his silence on the player's contract talks and described them as polluted. With Sundowns having entered a crucial period of the season where they are trying to balance continental and domestic commitments, Mokwena could do with a focused Jali in the event Teboho Mokoena needs support in central midfield.

That could see Jali's contract issue being resolved amid reports of Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City also interested in the player.

WHAT NEXT FOR JALI? Sundowns are preparing to host Al Ahly in Saturday's Caf Champions League and it remains to be seen whether Jali will be included in the matchday squad.