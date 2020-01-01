Andile Dlamini headlines Banyana Banyana's provisional squad for Cosafa Women's Cup

The Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper made the 27-player list for the women's showpiece tournament after starring her club's success

women's team head coach Desiree Ellis has named 27 players, with goalkeeper Andile Dlamini headlining her provisional squad for next month's Cosafa Women's Cup on home ground.

The shot-stopper was in fine form, inspiring her club side to a maiden Safa National Women's League (SNWL) triumph and was named 2019-20 SAFJA's Women's Player of the Year runner-up.

Besides Dlamini, six others from the inaugural SNWL champions are in the squad, which include Kaylin Swart, Mamello Makhabane, Bongeka Gamede, Sibulele Holweni and Tiisetso Makhubela.

Four goalkeepers, seven defenders, 10 midfielders and six strikers made the list for the tournament to be held for the third successive year in Nelson Mandela Bay from November 3-14.

Commenting on her list, Ellis, who led the team to three successive triumphs, admitted she was keen to offer a chance to fresh home-based talents that could excel in future competitions.

“In the past, the Cosafa Women's Cup has really helped us to prepare for games and for tournaments and the selection camp is just that to select a squad for the ," Ellis told Safa.net.

“We last got together in March, so we will get an opportunity to look at players and give others an opportunity as well.

"The camp will also allow us to analyse which players raise their hands for the final selection."

Ellis will be hoping to guide Banyana Banyana to a record seventh regional success and a fourth title in a row at the showpiece event.

The team os expected to resume camp on Tuesday, October 20 in Johannesburg, where the squad will be trimmed before their departure to Port Elizabeth, venue of the tournament a week later.

FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini - Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaylin Swat - Unattached, Jessica Williams - Spurs WFC, Kaydee Windvogel - University of Western Cape

Defenders: Bongeka Gamede - University of Western Cape, Tiisetso Makhudela - TUT - Pretoria, Karabo Makhurubetshi - Mamelodi Sundowns, Xiluva Tshabalala - Ma-Indies FC, Lebogang Mabatle - Mamelodi Sundowns, Koketso Tlailane - TUT-Pretoria, Ongeziwe Ndlangisa - Sunflowers

Midfielders: Mamello Makhabane - JVW FC, Karabo Dhlamini - Mamelodi Sundowns, Nomvula Kgoale - TUT-Pretoria, Robyn Moodaly - JVW FC, Nomhlanhla Mthandi - Mamelodi Sundowns,

Neliswa Luthuli - Sunflower, Sibulele Holweni - University of Western Cape, Oratile Mokwena - Mamelodi Sundowns, Gabriela Salgado - JVW FC, Kgaelebane Mohlakoane - Bloenfontein

Strikers: Hilda Magala - TUT-Pretoria, Nthite Pride - TUT Pretoria, Nomsa Mathonsi - University of Free State, Mosili Mokhoali - Golden Ladies, Chantelle Esau - Mamelodi Sundowns, Ntombifikile Ndlovu - Sunflower