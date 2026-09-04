Press reports have revealed why the Riyadh derby between Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab in the Saudi Roshn League kicked off late.

Al-Hilal visited Al-Shabab this Friday at the SHG Arena in the Saudi capital, in the fifth round of the Roshn League.

The match was scheduled for 9pm Mecca time. It began a few minutes late, in an unusual twist.

According to Saudi journalist Nawaf Al-Oqail, derby referee Facundo Tello of Argentina spotted a problem with Al-Shabab's net and demanded it be fixed before the match started, which held up the kick-off.

A fifth straight win is the target for Al-Hilal, who want to stay top of the table. They currently sit there on 12 points, ahead of second-placed Al-Nassr on goal difference alone.

Al-Shabab, meanwhile, are still chasing their first win of the new Roshn League season. Three draws from their opening three matches leave them thirteenth on 3 points.