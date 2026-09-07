An opportunity he did not find at the Camp Nou: a decisive call dispels the doubts of a Barcelona star

Dominik Livakovic, Barcelona's new goalkeeper, has joined the Croatia squad in preparation for four matches in the UEFA Nations League, including two against Spain, alongside fixtures with the Czech Republic and England. Croatia begin their campaign against the Czech Republic in Prague on 26 September, then travel to face Spain in Seville on 29 September, before hosting England in Rijeka on 3 October, and conclude their matches by facing Spain once again in Split on 6 October.

A decisive call

Livakovic returns to the national team having yet to play a single official match for Barcelona since his move to the Catalan club. That prompted Croatia coach Slaven Bilic to speak about the importance of him getting minutes.

Bilic revealed the pair had been in contact: "We talked, he called me twice. He asked for my opinion about his situation, and for my part I told him that he does not have to justify anything."

The Croatian coach cast the switch to Barcelona as a landmark moment: "No Croatian goalkeeper has moved before to a club of this size."

He was equally blunt about the need for game time, adding: "On the other hand, you have to play. When you are the second goalkeeper, you may be called upon at any time, and you have to be constantly ready."

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Steady confidence

The trust runs deep. Bilic pointed to the performances Livakovic delivered in past years even when he was not playing regularly for his club.

He told the Catalan newspaper Sport: "He has a big amount of credit with the national team. He delivered great performances with us even when he was not playing with Girona, but you have to play."

These four matches hand Livakovic a chance to regain his sharpness and stay ready while he waits for his opening at Barcelona.

Familiar faces await. He will come up against several new Barcelona team-mates across Croatia's two meetings with Spain in Seville and Split, with the Spain squad expected to feature a number of players from the Catalan club.

Anthony Gordon could be another opponent when Croatia face England in Rijeka.

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