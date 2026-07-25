Old comments from Lian Diomande have resurfaced just as his move to Real Madrid edges towards the finish line. The young Leipzig star sits at the top of the Merengue's summer shopping list.

Diomande once took aim at the officiating in a La Liga clash between his former club Leganes and Real Madrid, arguing that the referees always favour the Spanish giants.

Now 19, Diomande is on the brink of a switch to the Bernabeu. Press reports suggest Real have already agreed personal terms with the player and tabled a 120 million euro bid to Leipzig, with talks moving in the right direction.

He knows the Spanish top flight well. Before joining Leipzig in 2025, Diomande wore the colours of Leganes and faced Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu during his final La Liga campaign in 2024-2025.

Real won that match 3-2, but a refereeing decision left Leganes fuming. They wanted a penalty in the 94th minute after Raul Asencio collided with Diomande, only for the referee to wave play on.

Speaking at the time to "El Chiringuito", in remarks the Barcelona-aligned newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" reran today, Saturday, Diomande could not hide his disbelief: "I don't know why the referee didn't award the penalty."

His frustration with the officiating ran deeper. "I think the officiating was poor, there was no foul in Mbappe's favour, and the penalty we demanded was not awarded," he added.

He then took a direct swipe at the Merengue: "Real Madrid are always like this (meaning that they benefit from refereeing decisions)."

Fans have shared the quotes widely on social media over the past few hours, sparking questions about where Real Madrid's management now stands.