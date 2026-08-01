Barcelona have revived their interest in Morocco's Azzedine Ounahi, the Girona midfielder, during the current summer transfer window.

According to the Spanish programme "El Chiringuito", the Catalans are weighing up a move for Ounahi. They need reinforcements in midfield after the Netherlands' Frenkie de Jong picked up an injury.

Several clubs are chasing the Girona star this summer, but the midfielder has yet to decide on his future.

Ounahi shone for the Atlas Lions at the 2026 World Cup, driving Morocco to the quarter-finals.

This is not the first time he has been tied to a switch to the Camp Nou. Barcelona circled after his brilliant displays for Morocco at the 2022 World Cup, only for the deal to collapse.

The Moroccan is under contract with Girona until the summer of 2030, and his market value stands at 30 million euros.

