Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Advertisement
Explore Betting on GOAL
Arsenal FC Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

"An old decision": England legend calls for Arsenal star to be banned for life

Follow GOAL on Google

Chris Waddle, the former England international, has called for a lifetime ban preventing Ben White from representing his country, following the former Arsenal defender's absence from the national team.

Advertisement

Speaking toiGaming.com, Waddle tore into England manager Thomas Tuchel for calling up the 29-year-old, arguing that players who snub international duty should never get another chance.

He continued: "There may be a shortage of full-backs, but when someone refuses to play for his country, as Ben White did at Euro 2024, that is a lifetime ban as far as I am concerned."

Any player who refuses to represent England, he added, should carry a permanent asterisk next to his name.

White ended his self-imposed international exile in March 2026, accepting Tuchel's call-up for two friendlies against Uruguay and Japan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The defender has since returned to the England squad for the November Nations League matches against Croatia and Spain.

Related Topics

Exclusion of first-choice stars

Tuchel never shies away from a bold call. His England squad for the clashes with Croatia and Spain left out several prominent names who have been fixtures in the Three Lions' plans, and the fallout threatens a storm in English football circles.

Advertisement

Supporters were stunned. The German dropped Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, Kobbie Mainoo and Nico O'Reilly for technical and tactical reasons, reshuffling his pack to push on with his project even at the cost of parting with some of the biggest stars in the English game.

Palmer's omission stung most. Tuchel opted not to use the Chelsea man during the current international break, while Foden, Mainoo and O'Reilly also missed the cut.

Advertisement

There was brighter news elsewhere. Tuchel handed a first call-up to Fulham midfielder Josh King and to Jobe Bellingham, the Borussia Dortmund star and younger brother of Jude Bellingham, who is also in the squad.

Leading the senior names are Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Harry Kane and Trent Alexander-Arnold, alongside the likes of Elliot Anderson, Morgan Rogers, Adam Wharton and Rio Ngumoha, part of Tuchel's bid to blood new faces and sharpen competition for places.

Advertisement

Those picks come with a long absentee list, most notably Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, Tino Livramento and Alex Scott. Their absence has handed a handful of newcomers a chance in the senior shirt.

Drop names of Palmer and Foden's calibre, then hand debuts to young talents yet to feature, and the message is clear. Tuchel isn't picking England on reputation. He's picking on his technical vision and the demands of the next stage.

 

Written byAbobakr El Mokadem

Senior Editor

An Egyptian journalist since 2006. I initially specialized in covering local football, but over the years my interest expanded to global football, particularly the top five European leagues, with a special focus on La Liga and the Premier League.

Throughout these years, I combined field reporting with analytical work, and I became deeply involved in international football starting in 2017, when I joined Kooora.

At Kooora, I worked as a news editor, match analyst, translator, voice-over commentator, and video report producer, in addition to writing reports and articles, developing coverage plans for major events and key matches, and participating in their execution.

My passion for football began in 1990, during Egypt’s celebrations of qualifying for the Italy World Cup after a 56-year absence. I vividly remember the Egypt vs Netherlands match and Magdy Abdelghani’s historic equalizer.

On the global level, I became attached to Real Madrid at the start of the new millennium, following the great stars who wore its shirt, especially Zinedine Zidane, and later my favorite player Cristiano Ronaldo.

There are many unforgettable moments, but I would highlight Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Real Madrid in 2009 as the most important, as my favorite player joined the club I support in Europe.

Currently, I specialize in desk editing, translating international news and reports, proposing coverage ideas, and writing SEO-optimized content.

My all-time favorite lineup includes Gianluigi Buffon in goal; Cafu, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini, and Roberto Carlos in defense; Zinedine Zidane, Andrés Iniesta, Diego Maradona, and Pelé in midfield; and in attack Ronaldo Nazário, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Among the reports and analyses I published on Kooora:

– After Deco and Scaloni’s statements… Is Messi’s era over?

– A golden hour gives Real Madrid hope to overcome Barcelona

– Kooora Report: Unsung heroes who shaped the greatness of the Champions League

– Kooora Story: Real Madrid defeats “itself” and wins a historic title

You can follow me on my social media accounts via the following links:

View Author Profile