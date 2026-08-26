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FC Barcelona v Al Ahly SC - Joan Gamper TrophyGetty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

An official Egyptian celebration of the historic partnership with Barcelona

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
LaLiga
Barcelona vs Al Ahly SC
Al Ahly SC
Club Friendlies
Spain
Egypt

3-year contract

EgyptAir have signed a partnership agreement with Spain's Barcelona, becoming the "official exclusive air carrier" for the men's first football team, the basketball team and the handball team until the end of the 2028-2029 season.

The Egyptian Cabinet confirmed, via its official Facebook page, that the deal includes the "EgyptAir" logo appearing on Barcelona's handball team shirt.

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Its statement called the tie-up "an unprecedented achievement in EgyptAir's history", describing Barcelona as "one of the most storied sports clubs in the world".

"This agreement forms part of EgyptAir's plan to expand its fleet and its network of international routes, and it is proof of the company's commitment to continuing to improve its services," it continued.

Barcelona also count the 18-year-old Egyptian international forward Hamza Abdelkarim among their ranks.

The Catalan side recently beat Egypt's Al-Ahly 2-1 in the Joan Gamper Trophy, their last friendly before the new campaign. They opened it with an emphatic 5-0 win over Elche last Sunday in the second round of La Liga.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums.

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