The future of Dani Ceballos remains up in the air. His potential return to Real Betis has become one of the most tangled sagas in Spanish football, with no final agreement in sight despite the player being linked to the Andalusian club ever since he left Real Madrid.

The website El Desmarque reported that Ceballos is still clinging to the idea of a Betis return, having rejected other offers, including one from Ajax Amsterdam. He has also switched legal teams, preferring to wait for the finances to improve at the club where his career began.

Betis, for their part, continue to weigh up a move for the Spain midfielder. But their priorities lie elsewhere for now: signing an out-and-out striker and completing a few sales that would hand them greater room to manoeuvre in the market.

Ceballos then stirred controversy on "X". He posted a picture of himself holding a Champions League ball on a grass pitch, with a single word attached: "Soon". An hourglass emoji hinted at the timing of an announcement, perhaps one concerning his future.

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The presence of the Champions League ball carried a special significance, since Betis will play in the tournament next season. Plenty of the club's fans read it as a message hinting at an imminent return.

Yet the song Ceballos chose to accompany the picture opened up another reading altogether. Its lyrics ran: "Don't let anyone fill your ears with cheap promises, full of saliva and a parrot's beak", words from the Spanish singer José Luis Figueredo, known as "El Barrio". A section of Betis fans saw in them a sign that might mean something else entirely, and perhaps point away from the expected return.

The website cut through the conflicting interpretations, citing journalist Manolo Nieto. Betis had already asked Ceballos's new representatives about his situation and requested that his camp inform them before striking any deal with another club, all while waiting for his finances to improve. That remains the main obstacle to getting the deal done.

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