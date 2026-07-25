According to a report by Sky, alongside fellow defender Hiroki Ito, Davies is one of two players in the current squad Bayern would be willing to discuss if an extraordinary offer arrived at Säbener Straße.

Davies signed a lucrative new contract in Munich in February 2025, tying him to the club until 2030. However, recent weeks and months have brought growing signs that the Canadian is by no means untouchable in the eyes of Bayern's decision-makers. The main reason is Bayern's apparent loss of faith in Davies' fitness, with injuries sidelining him regularly over the past year and a half. His body also let the 25-year-old down at the World Cup, where he managed only one appearance off the bench for co-hosts Canada.

Nathaniel Brown's signing also reflects Davies' declining status at Bayern. In the Germany international, the record champions have landed a top-class new left-back for a base fee of €50 million, and he is likely to push Davies out of the side for now. If Davies were to leave, Bayern would still have options in regular right-backs Konrad Laimer and Josip Stanisic, both of whom can also play on the left. Centre-back Ito, if he stays, could also theoretically slot in on the left side of a back four.

FC Bayern are unlikely to find a buyer for Alphons Davies

A move for Davies this summer still looks very unlikely. Bayern will want a hefty fee for the Canada international, and whether any club would currently be prepared to pay it is open to doubt. While Davies had heavily flirted with Real Madrid before extending his contract with Bayern, talk of potential suitors for the Bayern star has since gone very quiet.





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Meanwhile, Bayern are taking a much firmer line with several other players as they look to sell in the near future. Above all, Joao Palhinha, Sacha Boey and Bryan Zaragoza, who was most recently out on loan, are all expected to leave permanently and bring in the highest possible income. According to Sky , honorary president Uli Hoeneß made that point explicitly. Armindo Sieb, who spent the past two years on loan at Mainz 05, is also set to be sold.

On the arrivals side, according to Sky , after signing Brown and Ismael Saibari, Bayern want to make at most one more addition, provided nothing unforeseen happens. Contrary to other recent reports, however, a new right-back is not said to be a priority.