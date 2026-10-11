Al-Hilal dealt Al-Ittihad a heavy blow, beating them 3-2 in a top-of-the-table clash in the eighth round of the Saudi Roshn League at Kingdom Arena. The result was unprecedented in the history of fixtures between the two sides in the competition, and it blew the title race wide open.

The hosts imposed their superiority in the first half and ended it two goals to one in front. Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring in the 11th minute. Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri levelled for Al-Ittihad in the 22nd, before England's Ollie Watkins restored the lead for Al-Hilal in the 30th.

Dutchman Crysencio Summerville made it three in the 64th minute. His compatriot Steven Bergwijn pulled one back for Al-Ittihad from the penalty spot in the 89th, setting the closing stages alight as the visitors chased an equaliser. Al-Hilal clung to their lead until the final whistle.

According to the Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah", neither side had ever won by a 3-2 scoreline in their 36 previous Pro League meetings since the competition began in the summer of 2008, making this an exceptional result in the history of the Clasico.

Defeat cost Al-Ittihad their unbeaten record, leaving them the last team in the league to taste defeat this season. Al-Hilal moved up to 21 points and reclaimed top spot, two clear of Al-Qadsiah and Al-Nassr. Al-Ittihad stayed frozen on 17 points and finished the round in fourth.