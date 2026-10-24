Morocco has approved a package of tax exemptions and benefits for the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) and the bodies involved in organising the 2030 World Cup, which it is co-hosting with Spain and Portugal, as part of early preparations for the tournament.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", Morocco's 2027 budget bill, passed by parliament on Friday, includes the tournament's special tax regime. It features exemptions from corporate tax and value-added tax, alongside measures covering imports.

Beneficiaries include FIFA and its subsidiaries, whether their headquarters sit inside or outside Morocco, as well as the entities and bodies linked to the organisation of the tournament.

The benefits stretch beyond sporting institutions. They include exemptions from taxes on certain income, bonuses and compensation tied to the tournament, benefiting non-resident players and individuals who relocate to Morocco to work on organising the World Cup, along with volunteers taking part in the preparations.

These measures take effect from 1 January 2027, with some remaining in force until the end of 2032, covering various stages of the tournament's preparation and organisation.

Morocco, Spain and Portugal are hosting the 2030 World Cup finals, while opening matches for the national teams of Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay will be held in their respective countries. The arrangement marks the 100th anniversary of the first edition of the tournament, hosted by Uruguay in 1930.

None of this is new. Host nations including South Africa, Brazil, Russia and Qatar have previously approved tax benefits and exemptions for FIFA and the parties involved in organising the tournament.