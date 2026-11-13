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Barcelona are preparing to open a new chapter in their commercial and sporting activity, by returning to the United States of America for a pre-season tour ahead of the new 2027 season, coinciding with a huge financial move aimed at putting the finishing touches to the project to redevelop the Spotify Camp Nou, one of the biggest investment projects in the club's history.

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Between the search for new markets to strengthen the brand and securing the financing needed to complete the stadium, the Catalan club is moving on two fronts, each no less important than the other, according to what was revealed by the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo".

Barcelona are putting the United States back on the map of their summer tours, after a two-year absence from the country. The club's marketing department is working to arrange a preparatory tour for the new 2027 season, with a particular focus on the West Coast, in line with the preferences of the first team's technical staff. The plan, though, still hinges on the success of ongoing negotiations with the parties involved in organising the tour and finalising its programme.

The United States had long been a key stop in Barcelona's summer programmes. The team visited in 2022, basing their camp on the East Coast in Fort Lauderdale, then returned in 2023 to the West Coast for an extended stay in Los Angeles. In the summer of 2024, they headed back to the East Coast and prepared in Orlando and Annapolis.

Those calculations changed over the past two years. Barcelona decided not to travel to the United States in the summer of 2025 due to a congested calendar built around the Club World Cup, and the same happened in 2026, with the country hosting the World Cup finals. Instead, the club headed to Asia in 2025, visiting Japan and South Korea, then chose England for their traditional pre-season camp last term.

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The summer of 2027 looks a perfect window to restore their American presence, with no World Cup or European Championship getting in the way. That gives the club far greater scope to organise a tour with real commercial and marketing return. The United States carries strategic weight for the Catalan management, given the club's huge popularity there and their desire to expand the fan base and strengthen financial resources through commercial activities and friendly matches.

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On the sporting front, next summer hands Hansi Flick a valuable chance to work with most of his squad from the start of pre-season, free of the absences that come with major international tournaments. The German coach places great importance on choosing the right training base, having been hugely impressed by the facilities at the Annapolis military training centre during the 2024 visit. The club are now finalising the details of the preparatory programme before settling on the final destination and match dates.

300 million euros to complete the Camp Nou project

Alongside the sporting and commercial moves, Barcelona took an important financial step towards completing the development works at the Spotify Camp Nou, closing a bond issue worth 300 million euros after receiving the necessary licences from the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. The move is designed to provide the extra financing needed to complete the project, the cornerstone of the club's economic plan for years to come.

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Goldman Sachs took on the role of exclusive agent for the bond distribution, which won the approval of the club's delegate members during the ordinary general assembly on 19 September, with 90.79% of the votes. It forms part of the financing structure of the Espai Barça project, which had previously secured initial approval worth 1.5 billion euros, before refinancing operations continued and financial obligations were spread out more evenly.

The new financing should help drive on the stadium development, which Barcelona want to make the biggest in Europe by capacity, holding up to 104,600 spectators. The project also includes a significant expansion of hospitality and premium spaces, with around 9,500 VIP seats, plus a double ring of private boxes between the second and third tiers to boost revenues from operating the facility.

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At the heart of the financing structure sits a securitisation fund that buys the collection rights to some of the future revenues tied to running the stadium. The club carried out multiple refinancing operations without increasing the original amount, aiming to spread the instalments more regularly. The average cost of financing stands at around 6.15%, while the profit margin in the most recent operations reached 242 basis points, according to the financial details reported by the Spanish newspaper.

Barcelona's timetable points to completing the stadium works in full during the first half of 2028, after installing the roof in the summer and autumn of 2027. The club's ambitions stretch well beyond simply reclaiming their ground in its new form. UEFA chose Camp Nou to host the men's Champions League final in 2029, and the club also hope to stage the women's Champions League final in 2031, while bidding to host matches at the 2030 World Cup.

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Reassuring members about the future of the project, Ferran Olivé, Barcelona's vice-president for economic affairs, told the general assembly on 19 October that with around 80% of the works complete, the management are confident there will be no fresh budget overruns or need for additional borrowing. He stressed the financing will not burden the members, nor lead to mortgaging the institution or affecting its usual operating resources, explaining that the main guarantee lies in the extra revenues the stadium will generate once finished. He also pointed out that the need for an additional 300 million euros had been anticipated from the start, given the modifications made during the implementation stages.