Injuries forced Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona into early substitutions during their Champions League meeting, a match that threw up some of the rarest figures in the competition's history.

Ousmane Dembélé limped off in the 19th minute to make way for Ferran Torres, a swap between two players who have both worn the Barcelona shirt.

According to MisterChip data, this is just the seventh time in the Champions League era that a player has been replaced by another where both had previously turned out for the opposing club. The last example came on 25 October 2022, when Haaland went off and Akanji came on in Manchester City's clash with Borussia Dortmund.

Dembélé's exit was the second-fastest substitution of a starter in PSG's Champions League history, behind only Modeste M'Bami, who went off in the sixth minute against Porto on 7 December 2004.

Barcelona's problems did not stop there. In the 27th minute, Dani Olmo picked up a knock and gave way to Fermín López.

That made it the tenth match in the Champions League era with a starter from each team substituted inside the first 30 minutes, and the first in 19 years.

You have to go back to Beşiktaş against Marseille on 28 November 2007 for the last time it happened, when Cissé went off in the 20th minute and Samir Nasri in the 26th.