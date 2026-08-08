An English offer threatens the future of Al-Ahli Saudi's key weapon

Roger Ibañez's future is up in the air again. The Al-Ahli defender has landed an offer from a Premier League club, a move that could rob "the Elegant Ones" of one of the key figures in their backline next season.

According to media figure Mohammed Al-Bukairi, Aston Villa have tabled a three-season offer for the 27-year-old, with the English club keen to land the Brazil international.









Sources cited by Al-Bukairi say the ball is now in Ibañez's court. He must decide whether to accept the English offer or stay at Al-Ahli, and he's set to settle his position before the summer window shuts.

Al-Ahli, for their part, are desperate to keep the Brazilian. He's grown into one of the team's most important pillars in recent years, proving he can handle the pressure and deliver in both domestic and continental competition.

Other sources had indicated that Al-Ahli's management already moved to renew his contract, handing him a verbal offer after his run with Brazil at the last World Cup in a bid to fend off any interest from abroad.

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The money, though, is proving tricky. Ibañez wants his annual salary bumped from around 8.5 million euros to 10 million euros, a reflection of how highly he rates his own value and standing within the side.

So Al-Ahli face a real test to hold on to one of their most important defensive weapons. Losing Ibañez now wouldn't just mean losing a player. It would be a blow to the team's plans and stability, especially if the Brazilian chooses to try his hand in the Premier League and open a new chapter in his career.