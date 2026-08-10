Evangelos Marinakis, the owner of Nottingham Forest, is suing Crystal Palace over an offensive banner.

According to BBC Sport, Marinakis's lawyers have filed a defamation claim at the High Court over a banner raised by Crystal Palace fans. It showed the Forest owner pointing a gun at the head of Morgan Gibbs-White.

Fans unfurled the banner during last August's 1-1 draw between the two sides at Selhurst Park. It carried the phrase "Mr Marinakis is not involved in blackmail, match-fixing, drug trafficking or corruption".

Marinakis has consistently denied any wrongdoing relating to these accusations.

The Football Association charged Crystal Palace in November 2025 over its failure to ensure its fans did not behave in an improper manner.

The banner was not specifically cited as the reason for the charge. Even so, strict rules govern messages that include defamatory, political or offensive slogans.

Morgan Gibbs-White came close to leaving Nottingham last summer, after it appeared that Tottenham had triggered a £60 million release clause in his contract.

The England international instead signed a new deal to stay at the City Ground, explaining his decision in an interview he gave alongside Marinakis.