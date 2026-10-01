Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from the Portugal national team camp was not merely a technical decision or a passing dispute with his coach. Within hours it had become what sports economics experts called an "earthquake", one threatening to collapse the marketing value of the Portuguese Football Federation and tear up sponsorship contracts worth millions of euros.

Carlos Coelho, the renowned branding expert and head of marketing consultancy "Ivity Brand Corp", issued his warning on Thursday. The crisis sparked by the captain's exit on the eve of the clash with Denmark in the UEFA Nations League represents a "severe loss in value", he said, one no sporting result can halt.

Speaking to the Portuguese news agency "Lusa", in comments carried by the newspaper "Record", Coelho tore into what he called "administrative negligence" in handling the most important asset in national football. "The standing of the Portuguese Football Federation is noticeably declining, which is why this unexpected and very poorly managed event is a major setback in terms of the value, or the loss, it represents," he said.

On the pitch, the fallout would not threaten the team's survival, Coelho explained. The side "will not disappear, but will continue and will play and, God willing, will win". The real disaster lies on the commercial side. "Overnight, it loses one of its biggest assets at a global level," he added. "There are hundreds of millions of people around the world who watch Portugal's matches solely because of Cristiano Ronaldo. They do not care about winning or losing."

Football "is no longer just a sport, but has become an industry worth billions of dollars", Coelho pointed out, and dropping a player of Ronaldo's stature strikes at the core of the federation's finances. He painted a dangerous scenario for sponsors. "Imagine yourselves in the position of a sponsor who signed a contract expecting their brand to be linked to these assets. You have good reasons to say that the expectations have changed, to demand that meetings be held, and even to cancel the contracts."

He pointed to Al-Nassr's trip to China, where the absence of the Portuguese star saw the crowd collapse from 55,000 to just 5,000. Portugal's international reach, he insisted, now faces a "very major setback".

Echoing the view of legendary coach Sir Alex Ferguson, Coelho called the whole affair a "destruction of value" that could have been avoided. "The greatest player in the history of Portuguese football must be treated with respect and care. At the age of 41, he cannot be dealt with, neither in sporting nor in media terms, as if he were seventeen years old. What happened is proof of an absence of authority," he said, in a direct dig at coach Jorge Jesus.

Good results, he warned, would not be enough to stop the bleeding in the international market. The only solution is a fresh institutional route. "This problem cannot be solved with good results, because results only matter to the Portuguese. The only way to mitigate this impact is to find a place for Cristiano Ronaldo in the structure of the national team, not necessarily on the pitch, but certainly not on the substitutes' bench, through a diplomatic solution that honours the role he has played over 20 years in the service of the nation."

There is a striking paradox too. Coelho predicts Ronaldo's personal brand will come out of the crisis stronger. "The Ronaldo brand will not lose, but will be strengthened, as it topped global headlines, and Ronaldo remains an unofficial ambassador who enjoys diplomatic and economic influence that surpasses any advertising campaign in the country," he said.

His stance chimes with warnings from Daniel Sá, executive director of the Portuguese Institute of Marketing Management IPAM. Speaking to Lusa, Sá described the captain as "the biggest brand Portugal has ever known" and urged the federation to find a transitional strategy to limit the decline of his global presence. Ronaldo walked out of the training camp on Wednesday, ending a turbulent 23-year relationship with his country's shirt and risking disciplinary sanctions.