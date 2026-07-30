The Czech Republic have broken ranks with European football, defying UEFA's decision to boycott FIFA tournaments and throwing their weight behind Gianni Infantino's controversial plan to hand the World Cup to a private company.

Their stance flies in the face of the emergency meeting UEFA staged on Thursday. President Aleksander Ceferin gathered 55 national associations to rally against the new FIFA project. The Czechs went the other way.

David Trunda, president of the Czech Football Association, could barely hide his enthusiasm for the scheme, to be named "FIFA Forward Enterprise". He insists it will pour huge funding into infrastructure and youth development back home.

Speaking to Sky News, Trunda said: "I can see the development of Czech football through close work and cooperation with President Infantino and his team. We need more details, but I see a clear positive impact of FIFA's intentions in this new plan."

He went further still. "Since my election more than a year ago, all the projects we have carried out in cooperation with FIFA have been extremely positive for the development of football," the Czech Association president added.

FIFA unveiled the new company last Tuesday. It will take over all their profit-generating activities: the World Cup, television broadcasting rights, sponsorship contracts, ticket sales and event organisation. FIFA plan to sell up to 20% of the shares to outside investors from investment funds and private entities, keeping the majority 80% stake for themselves.