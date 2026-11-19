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Walid Regragui, the former head coach of Morocco, is now very close to taking charge of a new Arab national team in the coming days, according to a press report on Thursday.

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French outlet Foot Mercato report that Walid Regragui could be back in work within the next few days, having left his post as Morocco coach.

His name has been linked with the Lens job recently, but the 51-year-old is closing in on a return to Qatar, a country he knows well.

Foot Mercato's own sources say the former Atlas Lions boss is just one step away from taking charge of the Qatar national team.

Qatar means a lot to Regragui, who built a special relationship with the country during his successful spell at Al-Duhail. He's had numerous offers from national teams in recent months, but Qatar was the only international option likely to convince him. Until now, he'd prioritised a club project.

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Lens may have dominated the conversation lately, but talks with Qatar go back further. The Qatar Football Association have been keen to appoint Regragui for several months, though he'd previously preferred to wait for a club job.

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In the end, the Qataris' project caught his eye, not least because it includes a squad featuring a number of naturalised players.

It's a highly attractive opportunity for the Moroccan, who knows the local football environment and its demands inside out.

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Barring anything unforeseen, Regragui is expected to head back to Qatar soon, this time with the national team job in his sights.

Uncertainty over Lopetegui's future

Walid Regragui, the former Morocco head coach, is back among the candidates amid uncertainty over Spaniard Julen Lopetegui's future with Qatar.

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Regragui's name has surfaced just as Lopetegui edges closer to the exit, after results that have fallen short of the Qatar national team's expectations. That has prompted the federation to weigh up alternatives in anticipation of a change in the dugout.

Officials at the Qatar Football Association see Regragui as the right fit, citing his experience with Morocco and the results he delivered there, above all the historic run to glory at the 2022 World Cup.

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He took Morocco to the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar, making them the first Arab and African side to reach that stage in the tournament's history. The run strengthened his standing in the coaching world and raised his stock in the managerial market.

His ties with prominent Qatari figures could also smooth communication between the two sides, should the federation move from simply considering him to opening official talks.